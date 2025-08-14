Van Halen’s ‘Balance’ Gets 30th Anniversary Release With Hidden Gems

On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Warner Bros. will release a special 30th anniversary edition of Van Halen's Balance album this August. It adds rare live tracks and unheard material to the band's final studio work with Sammy Hagar.

"Balance — one of the darkest records, lyrically, I've ever done in my life. And a lot of it was just coming off of what was going on within the band," said Sammy Hagar in a clip on his YouTube channel.

Music fans get three choices: a full 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray set, a basic 2CD pack, or vinyl in black or orange. After three decades, the album returns to vinyl, giving collectors a fresh chance to own this format.

The 1995 release topped Billboard's 200 list and sold three million copies in the US, earning triple platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America.

New material includes the rare track "Crossing Over." Two songs from the soundtrack for the movie Twister made the cut: "Humans Being" and "Respect the Wind." Music videos are included in the Blu-ray disc, with a surprise live version of "The Seventh Seal" from a Minneapolis show.

The main album keeps its 12 original songs, including big hits like "Can't Stop Lovin' You". Eight live songs from a BBC show at Wembley Stadium are also included in this release.

This marks the final studio work from Hagar, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, and Michael Anthony. The release follows the updated version of their earlier hit "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge."

A photo book with 20 pages is also included in the big set. 

