Rock’n on the River For August 15 Rescheduled Due to Flooding Concerns

The Rock'n on the River concert set for August 15 at Campbellton Landing in Fayetteville has been postponed due to flood concerns.

In a social media post, organizer Greg Adair said "There are safety concerns and also substantial flooding already in that area. This pic is from this morning where cars are normally parked. There is more chance of rain and flood warning through Sunday. Please let everyone know."

The event was set to feature ZZ Top Notch - a ZZ Top tribute band - and local artist Dalton Davis Band.