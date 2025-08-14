On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Rock’n on the River For August 15 Rescheduled Due to Flooding Concerns

The Rock’n on the River concert set for August 15 at Campbellton Landing in Fayetteville has been postponed due to flood concerns. In a social media post, organizer Greg Adair…

Brandon Plotnick
flooding of the cape fear river in Fayetteville

High water from the Cape Fear River at Campbellton Landing has led to the postponement of this month’s Rock’n on the River concert.

Image Courtesy Greg Adair

The Rock'n on the River concert set for August 15 at Campbellton Landing in Fayetteville has been postponed due to flood concerns.

In a social media post, organizer Greg Adair said "There are safety concerns and also substantial flooding already in that area. This pic is from this morning where cars are normally parked. There is more chance of rain and flood warning through Sunday. Please let everyone know."

The event was set to feature ZZ Top Notch - a ZZ Top tribute band - and local artist Dalton Davis Band.

Campbellton Landing sits along the bank of the Cape Fear River off Person Street near Downtown Fayetteville. Recent heavy rains have caused the river to rise up to three times deeper than its normal level. With more rain expected Thursday and Friday, additional flooding is possible.

View the post on Facebook
Rock'n On The River
Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
Related Stories
cell phone with the cumberland county nc logo
Local NewsNew ‘Citizen Connect’ Online Portal for Cumberland County Gives Access to Planning, Inspections, MoreBrandon Plotnick
Fayetteville Woodpeckers Segra Stadium
Local NewsThings To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: August 15-August 17
Sampson Community College Gets $1M Grant to go toward new Health Sciences Building.
Local NewsSampson Community College Gets $1M Grant for New Healthcare Training FacilityKelly Shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect