On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

KISS Reacts to Being Kennedy Center Honorees

KISS has been named to the 48th class of the Kennedy Center Honors. Along with the original KISS lineup, other members of the 48th Kennedy Center Honors class include country…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
(L-R) Inductees Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons of KISS attend the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

KISS has been named to the 48th class of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Along with the original KISS lineup, other members of the 48th Kennedy Center Honors class include country music legend George Strait, Tony Award-winning actor Michael Crawford, Grammy Award-winning disco icon Gloria Gaynor, and Academy Award-nominated actor Sylvester Stallone.

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss each gave statements to TMZ about the prestigious honor. Simmons kept his statement brief and said, "KISS is the embodiment of the American dream. We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor.”

Stanley said in his statement, "From our earliest days, KISS has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off.  The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated, and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of KISS and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band."

As for Frehley and Criss, Frehley called being a Kennedy Center Honoree "a dream come true that I never thought would materialize." Criss added, "I feel so blessed. This is the greatest honor of our career."

Per the Kennedy Center, the Honors Gala will take place on Sunday, December 7. As of publishing, details on the televised broadcast has yet to be confirmed.

Kennedy Center HonorsKISS
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Jay-Z and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park perform during the "Music for Relief" tsunami benefit concert at the Anaheim Pond
MusicThis Day in Rock History: August 15Dan Teodorescu
Musician Prince is seen on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Prince was honored with the Vanguard Award.
Music‘Purple Rain’ Musical Casts Lead Roles, Set for Broadway Debut This OctoberQueen Quadri
Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, Dean Dinning, and Randy Guss of Toad the Wet Sproket performs at the Madison House Showcase during day one of the IEBA 2016 Conference on October 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicToad the Wet Sprocket Hits the Road With Semisonic, KT TunstallLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect