KISS Reacts to Being Kennedy Center Honorees

KISS has been named to the 48th class of the Kennedy Center Honors.



Along with the original KISS lineup, other members of the 48th Kennedy Center Honors class include country music legend George Strait, Tony Award-winning actor Michael Crawford, Grammy Award-winning disco icon Gloria Gaynor, and Academy Award-nominated actor Sylvester Stallone.



Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss each gave statements to TMZ about the prestigious honor. Simmons kept his statement brief and said, "KISS is the embodiment of the American dream. We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor.”



Stanley said in his statement, "From our earliest days, KISS has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off. The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated, and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of KISS and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band."



As for Frehley and Criss, Frehley called being a Kennedy Center Honoree "a dream come true that I never thought would materialize." Criss added, "I feel so blessed. This is the greatest honor of our career."



Per the Kennedy Center, the Honors Gala will take place on Sunday, December 7. As of publishing, details on the televised broadcast has yet to be confirmed.



