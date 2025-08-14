On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Depeche Mode’s ‘M’ Concert Film to Premiere Worldwide, Captures Mexico City’s Electrifying Shows

Depeche Mode’s new concert film Depeche Mode: M will hit 2,500 movie screens across 60 countries starting October 28. The film captures the band’s performances at Mexico City’s Foro Sol…

Dan Teodorescu
Martin Gore and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode speak onstage during the "Depeche Mode: M" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 05, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Depeche Mode's new concert film Depeche Mode: M will hit 2,500 movie screens across 60 countries starting October 28. The film captures the band's performances at Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium last September. 

Mexican director Fernando Frías de la Parra crafted this visual story, blending the raw energy of the band's live performance with Mexican cultural threads. After being first shown at the Tribeca Festival this June, the film will now reach both standard and IMAX theaters worldwide. 

"At its core, our new film 'M' is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people — and Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City," said Dave Gahan in a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter

The film documents the band's Memento Mori Tour, which is their first shows without keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022. Fans packed venues across the globe, with ticket sales hitting 3 million during the 112-show run between 2023 and 2024. 

The Mexico City shows drew more than 200,000 fans over three nights. These concerts showcased songs from Memento Mori, the band's 15th studio record released in 2023.

Tickets are available starting September 17 on the band's official website.

Dave GahanDepeche Mode
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Jay-Z and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park perform during the "Music for Relief" tsunami benefit concert at the Anaheim Pond
MusicThis Day in Rock History: August 15Dan Teodorescu
Musician Prince is seen on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Prince was honored with the Vanguard Award.
Music‘Purple Rain’ Musical Casts Lead Roles, Set for Broadway Debut This OctoberQueen Quadri
Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, Dean Dinning, and Randy Guss of Toad the Wet Sproket performs at the Madison House Showcase during day one of the IEBA 2016 Conference on October 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicToad the Wet Sprocket Hits the Road With Semisonic, KT TunstallLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect