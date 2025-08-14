Depeche Mode’s ‘M’ Concert Film to Premiere Worldwide, Captures Mexico City’s Electrifying Shows

Depeche Mode's new concert film Depeche Mode: M will hit 2,500 movie screens across 60 countries starting October 28. The film captures the band's performances at Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium last September.

Mexican director Fernando Frías de la Parra crafted this visual story, blending the raw energy of the band's live performance with Mexican cultural threads. After being first shown at the Tribeca Festival this June, the film will now reach both standard and IMAX theaters worldwide.

"At its core, our new film 'M' is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people — and Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City," said Dave Gahan in a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film documents the band's Memento Mori Tour, which is their first shows without keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022. Fans packed venues across the globe, with ticket sales hitting 3 million during the 112-show run between 2023 and 2024.

The Mexico City shows drew more than 200,000 fans over three nights. These concerts showcased songs from Memento Mori, the band's 15th studio record released in 2023.