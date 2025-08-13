On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Van Halen’s ‘Balance’ Gets 30th Anniversary Release With Hidden Gems

Warner Bros. will release a special 30th anniversary edition of Van Halen’s Balance album this August. It adds rare live tracks and unheard material to the band’s final studio work…

Dan Teodorescu
Wolfgang Van Halen performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Warner Bros. will release a special 30th anniversary edition of Van Halen's Balance album this August. It adds rare live tracks and unheard material to the band's final studio work with Sammy Hagar.

"Balance — one of the darkest records, lyrically, I've ever done in my life. And a lot of it was just coming off of what was going on within the band," said Sammy Hagar in a clip on his YouTube channel.

Music fans get three choices: a full 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray set, a basic 2CD pack, or vinyl in black or orange. After three decades, the album returns to vinyl, giving collectors a fresh chance to own this format.

The 1995 release topped Billboard's 200 list and sold three million copies in the US, earning triple platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America.

New material includes the rare track "Crossing Over." Two songs from the soundtrack for the movie Twister made the cut: "Humans Being" and "Respect the Wind." Music videos are included in the Blu-ray disc, with a surprise live version of "The Seventh Seal" from a Minneapolis show.

The main album keeps its 12 original songs, including big hits like "Can't Stop Lovin' You". Eight live songs from a BBC show at Wembley Stadium are also included in this release.

This marks the final studio work from Hagar, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, and Michael Anthony. The release follows the updated version of their earlier hit "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge."

A photo book with 20 pages is also included in the big set. 

Alex Van HalenVan Halen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
MusicJoe Perry Rules Out Any Future Aerosmith TourErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Singer Robert Plant performs with Alison Kraus on the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.
MusicRobert Plant Makes Surprise Appearance at Cropredy Festival, New Album Coming in SeptemberLaura Adkins
Collage of photos featuring Taylor Swift, Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Stanley and Dave Grohl.
Music10 Times Rockers Praised Taylor SwiftErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect