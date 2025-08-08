Sharon Osbourne on Ozzy’s Reaction to Back To The Beginning, Event’s Gross

Sharon Osbourne has yet to issue a statement following her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, being laid to rest. However, days before his unexpected death , Sharon did an interview on July 17 with Pollstar about Back To The Beginning . The outlet, which covers the live entertainment industry, initially held the interview back from being published, but eventually published it in its entirety on August 5. In the interview, Sharon reflected on the incredibly successful Back To The Beginning event, which saw Ozzy deliver his final performance as a solo artist and as the singer for Black Sabbath. When asked whether Ozzy was happy with the event, Sharon said, "He turned around and he said to me that night, he said, 'I had no idea that so many people liked me.' ... Ozzy's always been in his own bubble."

One issue Sharon did have following the event was reports that it raised over $190 million. As previously reported, Tom Morello, who served as the musical director for Back To The Beginning, shared via Instagram that the event raised over $190 million. About a week later, Billboard reported that the figure meant Back To The Beginning was the highest-grossing charity concert in history.



Sharon said, " ... One of the things that’s frightening me is all this false press about [how], we’ve made $140 million and all of this, and I’m like, 'God, I wish we could have, for one gig.' It’s just ridiculous, the different stories. I went on the internet the next morning, and it was like, $140 million, $160 million. And I’m like, 'Where does this stuff come from?' And people like 'Billboard' have printed it."



As for what the event actually grossed, Sharon didn't have an answer during the interview. She noted, "It takes a really long time, because we’ve had all of the bands that we had come in and their expenses, and it’ll take a good six weeks to get the final number. Because we’re selling merch for another two weeks from the gig. So, we’ve got another two weeks of sales yet to add to it. It’ll be another four weeks, and it’ll be done."