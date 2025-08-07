On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Def Leppard Frontman Takes Late-Night Stab at Piano After 46 Years

In the dead of night, rock star Joe Elliott sat down at a hotel piano. The Def Leppard lead singer spent 90 minutes tinkering with the keys, and this was…

Laura Adkins
Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

In the dead of night, rock star Joe Elliott sat down at a hotel piano. The Def Leppard lead singer spent 90 minutes tinkering with the keys, and this was his first brush with ivory since hitting the road almost five decades ago. Elliot shared a humorous video on Instagram, saying, "Allow us to introduce you to Sir Elton Joe. When you get a piano in your hotel room for the first time in 46 years of touring, you have to put on a show. Even if it is out of tune..."

The video caught Elliott at the piano bench in his hotel room at 12:26 a.m. He tried his hand at many different tunes while struggling to play. His midnight music session turned into a mix of missed notes and quiet curses until the wee hours struck 2:30 a.m.. This off-the-cuff piano stint came during a break between shows. Next up, the band hits the stage in Placer County, California, on Saturday, August 9. 

However, fans shouldn't hold their breath for a piano solo. Elliott usually sticks to what he knows best, belting out hits from center stage instead of playing piano. He'll show off his vocal talents at many future tour dates, and lots of shows will happen at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. The latest performance scheduled is in August 2026 in Wacken, Germany, and you can buy regular or VIP tickets on Def Leppard's website.

Laura AdkinsWriter
