This Day in Rock History: August 3

From Columbus setting sail from Spain to Germany declaring war on France, August 3rd has seen many significant moments in time. Rock music has also seen many important moments (though they might not hit the history books quite the way that the Treaty of Greenville being signed does). Let's explore some big rock history moments and milestones that have hit the headlines on August 3 in years past.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From the anthemic rise of U2 in the late '80s to Pearl Jam's surprising chart success during the pop-heavy late '90s, rock continued to hold its own.

U2 took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week with their single, "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." It had spent nine weeks on the chart so far and moved up to the No. 1 spot after hanging out in the No. 2 spot last week. 1999: Pearl Jam was hanging onto their Top 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In a year of pop and R&B music, their single "Last Kiss" was standing in the No. 6 spot this week and had spent 11 weeks on the chart at this point.

Cultural Milestones

The birth of James Hetfield and the release of Dave Mustaine's memoir offered fans a deeper look at the people behind the powerful sound.

James Hetfield (lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, co-founder, and primary songwriter of Metallica) was born in Downey, California. He would go on to co-found Metallica in October 1981 with Lars Ulrich. 2010: Dave Mustaine (of Megadeth) released his new autobiography in the U.S., titled Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir. It would become an Amazon #1 Best Seller in the Books/Heavy Metal category.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Not every release hit the mark, but the energy of live performances kept the spirit of rock alive. From The Beach Boys' underwhelming album release to Pearl Jam's electric stage presence, the music scene was still moving forward.

The Beach Boys released Summer in Paradise, which was their 27th studio album. This album didn't perform well, likely due to their box set being released the following week. 2000: Pearl Jam opened their first day at the GTE Virginia Beach Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, VA. The setlist included hits like "Long Road," "Sleight of Hand," and "Yellow Ledbetter."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The passing of Roger Voudouris and Arthur Lee marked the end of chapters for artists who helped shape their genres, even if their names weren't always in lights.

Roger Voudouris passed away after suffering from liver disease for several years. He was most known for his 1979 hit, "Get Used to It." 2006: Arthur Lee, singer and songwriter for Love, died at the age of 61. Lee passed in Memphis after a long battle with leukemia.