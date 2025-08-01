Metallica Teams Up With Red Cross for Nationwide Blood Drive Campaign

Metal giants METALLICA and the American Red Cross launched a blood drive named Give Where You Live. It started on July 29, and the seven-month drive offers donors chances to snag signed gear and custom shirts.

Blood givers who sign up at the American Red Cross' website might win an ESP Snakebyte guitar with custom art by Squindo and autographs from all the band members. Each person who gives blood gets a special Red Cross x METALLICA shirt while they last.

"The difference Metallica and their fans have made shows the commitment of the band and their community to patients in need," said Darren Irby, the executive director of national partnerships for the Red Cross, according to Blabbermouth. "This partnership has resonated not only with our regular blood donors, but those who have been moved to donate for the first time."

The push stems from past success at M72 tour stops. During the U.S. leg, fans gave over 2,000 blood and platelet units. The band's All Within My Hands group, started in 2017, backs the project. The nationwide drive runs until February 28, 2026, expanding on smaller drives from the M72 World Tour in April.

This push aims to stock blood banks for accident victims and sick patients. Medical centers need fresh supplies daily, and steady donations are vital. The Red Cross hopes that METALLICA fans will step up and help fill this crucial need.