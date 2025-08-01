On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica Teams Up With Red Cross for Nationwide Blood Drive Campaign

Metal giants METALLICA and the American Red Cross launched a blood drive named Give Where You Live. It started on July 29, and the seven-month drive offers donors chances to…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Metal giants METALLICA and the American Red Cross launched a blood drive named Give Where You Live. It started on July 29, and the seven-month drive offers donors chances to snag signed gear and custom shirts.

Blood givers who sign up at the American Red Cross' website might win an ESP Snakebyte guitar with custom art by Squindo and autographs from all the band members. Each person who gives blood gets a special Red Cross x METALLICA shirt while they last.

"The difference Metallica and their fans have made shows the commitment of the band and their community to patients in need," said Darren Irby, the executive director of national partnerships for the Red Cross, according to Blabbermouth. "This partnership has resonated not only with our regular blood donors, but those who have been moved to donate for the first time."

The push stems from past success at M72 tour stops. During the U.S. leg, fans gave over 2,000 blood and platelet units. The band's All Within My Hands group, started in 2017, backs the project. The nationwide drive runs until February 28, 2026, expanding on smaller drives from the M72 World Tour in April.

This push aims to stock blood banks for accident victims and sick patients. Medical centers need fresh supplies daily, and steady donations are vital. The Red Cross hopes that METALLICA fans will step up and help fill this crucial need.

Local blood banks will handle collections in cities big and small. The drive marks the first time fans everywhere can join in, not just concert-goers. Each unit collected helps keep hospital shelves stocked for emergencies. The Red Cross helps thousands of medical facilities nationwide get blood, and this collaboration with METALLICA could attract many new donors to meet constant demands.

American Red CrossMetallica
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
John Dolmayan, drummer of the band System of a Down, in concert at Firenze Rocks Festival. Florence, Italy.
MusicSystem Of A Down Drummer Suggests New Songwriting Approach for Possible AlbumLaura Adkins
King Charles III departs after a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour on July 28, 2025 in Thurso, Scotland; Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicHow King Charles Honored Ozzy OsbourneErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicStevie Nicks Reschedules Tour Dates Due to Fractured ShoulderErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect