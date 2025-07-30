‘Crazy Train’ Enters Billboard Hot 100 for First Time Following Death of Ozzy Osbourne

"Crazy Train," one of the biggest songs in the Ozzy Osbourne catalog, has entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.



Per Billboard, the Hot 100 chart dated for August 2 features "Crazy Train" at No. 46. The track had 9.2 million streams in the United States, which is up 194% from the previous week's chart. Additionally, the song received 2.4 million radio audience impressions and sold 11,000 downloads, which is equal to an increase of 108% and 1,184%, respectively.

Re-entering the Hot 100 is the classic power ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home." The song came in at No. 49, receiving 8.7 million streams, 2.1 million radio audience impressions, and selling 15,000 downloads. These figures were week-over-week increases of 298%, 143%, and 899%, respectively.

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Streams Spike

Fans have really been paying tribute to The Prince of Darkness with increased streaming of his solo and Black Sabbath catalogs.



As previously reported, Spotify numbers have gone up significantly. The monthly listeners of Ozzy's catalog have gone from 12.4 million to 18.7 million. For Black Sabbath's catalog, their monthly listeners went from 19.8 million to 24.6 million.

The three most-streamed Ozzy solo songs were "Crazy Train," "No More Tears," and "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Those three songs had additional streams of 8 million, 7 million, and 7.2 million, respectively.