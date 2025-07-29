North Carolina Spot Named One of the Best for Vacationing

While summer is the prime time to vacation, there's nothing wrong with traveling to a fun spot during the offseason. In fact, booking a vacation when most people are working usually makes for cheaper hotel and airfare costs and having some added space wherever you're traveling. But, no matter the season, you don't have to hop on an airplane to find a great vacation, because there are plenty of great vacation hotspots right in the state. Now, one major travel source has released its tally of the best vacation spots in the country, and one of them is in our state.

The Top Spot to Vacation in North Carolina

AAA has released a roster of the best vacation places in the U.S. "From white sand beaches and mountainous regions to big cities, there is a diversity of top travel destinations for travelers of all preferences, "they state in the piece, which highlights family-friendly vacations and summer options. "Whether you are looking for an adventurous experience, a relaxing getaway at the beach or a cultural immersion, you don't have to leave the country to find some of the best places to go on vacation in the U.S."

For North Carolina, they deem the Outer Banks the best spot for a vacation. "A chain of barrier islands nestled off the coast of North Carolina, the Outer Banks offer an amazing beach escape," they note. "With over 100 miles of shoreline, you can sun tan, surf and watch the sunrise over the water." There's so much to do in the area, from eating at a local restaurant to shopping to just walking around and soaking up the views.