Stevie Nicks Adds 8 More Shows to 2025 Tour Following Billy Joel’s Cancellations

Stevie Nicks, the iconic vocalist from Fleetwood Mac, has added eight shows to her solo North American tour. The expanded schedule includes 17 dates from late summer through fall. Starting…

Laura Adkins
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks, the iconic vocalist from Fleetwood Mac, has added eight shows to her solo North American tour. The expanded schedule includes 17 dates from late summer through fall.

Starting on August 8 at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center, the shows will include appearances in Boston, Cincinnati, and Las Vegas. The tour will conclude on October 25 at Hartford's People's Bank Arena in Connecticut. It was going to wrap up on October 15 in Oklahoma City. New stops include the bright lights of Hollywood, the Motor City of Detroit, and the coastal charm of Atlantic City. Instead of MetLife Stadium, the tour starts at Barclays Center.

Ticket sales are available through Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub, Viagogo, and SeatGeek. Vivid Seats offers a promotional discount of $20 off orders over $200 with the code AL20. The complete schedule includes:

  • August 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
  • August 12 - Boston, MA
  • August 15 - Toronto, ON
  • August 19 - Saint Paul, MN
  • August 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
  • August 27 - Columbia, SC
  • August 30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
  • September 3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
  • September 7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena 
  • October 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
  • October 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
  • October 7 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
  • October 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
  • October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
  • October 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
  • October 21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
  • October 25 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena

The former Fleetwood Mac singer plans to visit cities across North America. Stevie Nicks' website lists additional details and ticket info about the upcoming shows.

Fleetwood MacStevie Nicks
Laura AdkinsWriter
