Stevie Nicks Adds 8 More Shows to 2025 Tour Following Billy Joel’s Cancellations

Starting on August 8 at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center, the shows will include appearances in Boston, Cincinnati, and Las Vegas. The tour will conclude on October 25 at Hartford's People's Bank Arena in Connecticut. It was going to wrap up on October 15 in Oklahoma City. New stops include the bright lights of Hollywood, the Motor City of Detroit, and the coastal charm of Atlantic City. Instead of MetLife Stadium, the tour starts at Barclays Center.