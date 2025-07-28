‘Spinal Tap 2’: See Trailer for Long-Awaited Sequel

The trailer for Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues has been released. As expected, the sequel looks ridiculously funny.



In the trailer, we see the main cast -- Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest -- in all of their hilarious glory. We also see some of the major cameos in the film in the form of Paul McCartney, Questlove, and Elton John.



We also learn that the Spinal Tap reunion show highlighted in the film is taking place at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. Why? Because there was a cancellation at the venue. What event was canceled? "An Evening with Stormy Daniels," according to Shearer's Derek Smalls.



Naturally, we also learn that Spinal Tap is still in search of a drummer for this reunion show, because their last drummer "sneezed himself into oblivion."



Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues hits theaters on September 12.