‘Spinal Tap 2’: See Trailer for Long-Awaited Sequel

The trailer for Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues has been released. As expected, the sequel looks ridiculously funny.

Spinal Tap
The trailer for Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues has been released. As expected, the sequel looks ridiculously funny.

In the trailer, we see the main cast -- Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest -- in all of their hilarious glory. We also see some of the major cameos in the film in the form of Paul McCartney, Questlove, and Elton John.

We also learn that the Spinal Tap reunion show highlighted in the film is taking place at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. Why? Because there was a cancellation at the venue. What event was canceled? "An Evening with Stormy Daniels," according to Shearer's Derek Smalls.

Naturally, we also learn that Spinal Tap is still in search of a drummer for this reunion show, because their last drummer "sneezed himself into oblivion."

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues hits theaters on September 12.

More Details on Spinal Tap 2

News of a long-awaited sequel to This is Spinal Tap was confirmed in May 2022 by Deadline. As for the premise of the film, Reiner said it centers around a final concert of sorts. Spinal Tap's manager, Ian Faith, passed away. His wife inherited a contract that stated the band still owed Faith one more concert. (In real life, actor Tony Hendra, who played Faith, died in March 2021 at age 79.)

Reiner's DiBergi character documents the final concert, which was reportedly shot in the style of Martin Scorsese's The Last Waltz. In November 2023, Reiner confirmed Paul McCartney, Elton John and Garth Brooks would be making cameos in the sequel film. In March 2024, it was confirmed that additional cameos included Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Paul Shaffer, and Fran Drescher, who will be reprising her role as publicist Bobbi Flekman.

This Is Spinal Tap
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
