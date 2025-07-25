75 Beatles Songs Get Fresh Take in New Cover Collection

A massive The Beatles tribute hits stores on September 19. Cherry Red Records packs 75 tracks onto three CDs, and stars like Ike & Tina Turner breathe new life into timeless classics.

With a Little Help From My Friends: Covers of The Beatles 1967-1970 spans musical styles from raw blues to smooth jazz. Cherry Red strikes gold again after their hit 2023 release of early-era interpretations. Their album-making division, Strawberry Imprint, will manufacture the records.

Musicians twist familiar Beatles melodies into bold new shapes. Ike & Tina Turner set "Come Together" ablaze. Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding pour soul into "Let It Be," and Wilson Pickett makes "Hey Jude" his own.

Other stars fill the track list, including Harry Nilsson, Billy Preston, Jose Feliciano, and Richie Havens. William Shatner even takes on "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" in his unique style.

The music flows across three distinct parts. French singer Dominique Walter starts disc one with "Penny Lane," and Arthur Lyman plays "With a Little Help from My Friends." Psychedelic rock band The Head Shop starts disc two with "Revolution." The second disc also features "Dear Prudence" by The 5 Stairsteps and "Blackbird" by Maggie MacNeal. Bill Deal & the Rhondels open the final disc with "Hey Bulldog" before Farnborough Firework Factory closes with "Too Many People."