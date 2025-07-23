On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Tool Set for First Hawaii Show in 14 Years, Adds Japan Concerts

Tool will play at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Arena on December 19, breaking a 14-year gap since their last island performance. Two Japan dates were also added to the schedule. Fans can…

Maynard James Keenan, singer of TOOL american Rock band, performs on the concert at Calle 2 on March 18, 2025 in Zapopan, Mexico.
Tool will play at Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena on December 19, breaking a 14-year gap since their last island performance.

Two Japan dates were also added to the schedule. Fans can catch them at K-Arena Yokohama on December 11 and Glion Arena Kobe on December 13. The band hasn't played in Japan in a decade.

Tickets go on sale on July 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Tool Army members get early access through a two-day presale starting July 23. The band just opened new spots in their fan club before the sale begins.

Fresh off their set at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning show, Tool stunned crowds with "Forty Six & 2" and "Ænema." They paid tribute to the metal legends with a take on "Hand of Doom."

Their latest record, Fear Inoculum, went Gold in 2019. The track "7empest" earned them a Grammy for Best Metal Performance, while the album shot straight to Billboard's top spot, selling 270,000 units in the first week.

They played packed venues across three continents after the release and headlined major festivals like Bonnaroo and Power Trip. Short, intense sets mixed with sprawling two-hour shows kept fans guessing.

Since 1990, Tool has crafted five studio albums. Danny Carey is on the drums, Justin Chancellor handles bass, Adam Jones shreds guitar, while Maynard James Keenan's voice cuts through it all. Fans can get tickets on the band's official website.

