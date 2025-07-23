Tool Set for First Hawaii Show in 14 Years, Adds Japan Concerts

Tool will play at Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena on December 19, breaking a 14-year gap since their last island performance.

Two Japan dates were also added to the schedule. Fans can catch them at K-Arena Yokohama on December 11 and Glion Arena Kobe on December 13. The band hasn't played in Japan in a decade.

Tickets go on sale on July 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Tool Army members get early access through a two-day presale starting July 23. The band just opened new spots in their fan club before the sale begins.

Fresh off their set at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning show, Tool stunned crowds with "Forty Six & 2" and "Ænema." They paid tribute to the metal legends with a take on "Hand of Doom."

Their latest record, Fear Inoculum, went Gold in 2019. The track "7empest" earned them a Grammy for Best Metal Performance, while the album shot straight to Billboard's top spot, selling 270,000 units in the first week.

They played packed venues across three continents after the release and headlined major festivals like Bonnaroo and Power Trip. Short, intense sets mixed with sprawling two-hour shows kept fans guessing.