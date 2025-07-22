The Most Iconic Waterfall in North Carolina

Those looking for a unique vacation don't have to look any further than visiting a beautiful waterfall, and the United States is packed with them. So, whether you're looking to do a staycation and stay close to home or travel further, chance are, you'll find a unique one somewhere nearby to visit.

It can get boring doing the same vacation year after year, so visiting a waterfall can make for a special, one-of-a-kind experience that you and your loved ones will never forget. Now, one travel outlet is naming the most iconic waterfall in the state.

The Best Waterfall in North Carolina

So, what is a waterfall? It may seem basic, but there are certain specifics to qualify. A waterfall, according to National Geographic Education, is "a river or other body of water's steep fall over a rocky ledge into a plunge pool below." They add that "the process of erosion, the wearing away of earth, plays an important part in the formation of waterfalls" and that "waterfalls themselves also contribute to erosion." Also, according to American Rivers, "to be deemed a waterfall a segment must be at least five feet high." They add that "according to Milestone Press, the fall must come from a river, creek, or stream that provides water at least annually."

The crew at Travel and Leisure has put together a roster of the best falls in the country. "Waterfalls have a somewhat mystical place in our psyche," they state, adding that "raw and enchanting, they make you feel small." It's true that standing next to one, it's easy to feel small, but it also feels great to be so close to nature.