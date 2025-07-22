On AirListenContestsJacktivities
The Most Iconic Waterfall in North Carolina

Anne Erickson
Those looking for a unique vacation don't have to look any further than visiting a beautiful waterfall, and the United States is packed with them. So, whether you're looking to do a staycation and stay close to home or travel further, chance are, you'll find a unique one somewhere nearby to visit.

It can get boring doing the same vacation year after year, so visiting a waterfall can make for a special, one-of-a-kind experience that you and your loved ones will never forget. Now, one travel outlet is naming the most iconic waterfall in the state.

The Best Waterfall in North Carolina

So, what is a waterfall? It may seem basic, but there are certain specifics to qualify. A waterfall, according to National Geographic Education, is "a river or other body of water's steep fall over a rocky ledge into a plunge pool below." They add that "the process of erosion, the wearing away of earth, plays an important part in the formation of waterfalls" and that "waterfalls themselves also contribute to erosion." Also, according to American Rivers, "to be deemed a waterfall a segment must be at least five feet high." They add that "according to Milestone Press, the fall must come from a river, creek, or stream that provides water at least annually."

The crew at Travel and Leisure has put together a roster of the best falls in the country. "Waterfalls have a somewhat mystical place in our psyche," they state, adding that "raw and enchanting, they make you feel small." It's true that standing next to one, it's easy to feel small, but it also feels great to be so close to nature.

So, what's the best one in North Carolina? They pick Dry Falls. "See this 75-foot cascade in Nantahala National Forest from multiple vantage points," Travel and Leisure notes. "A short, accessible trail leads from the parking area to an observation platform right out in front, where you can then take stairs to a walkway behind the powerful flow."

Anne EricksonWriter
