Ex-Fleetwood Mac Members Post Mysterious Song Lyrics Online, Fueling Reunion Rumors

On July 17, two music icons shared cryptic messages online. Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham posted lines from their 1973 track "Frozen Love" on social media. This marked their first public exchange since a brief meeting at Christine McVie's memorial last year. Nicks wrote, "And if you go forward...," while Buckingham added, "I'll meet you there" on Instagram.

Just hours before, Mick Fleetwood shared a clip of himself playing the same track on social media. "Unbelievable. The marriage of Stevie and Lindsey, the marriage of coming into Fleetwood Mac when they did. It's all in this song," he said.

Nicks and Buckingham recently started following each other on Instagram. They hadn't shared a connection since their last show at a 2018 MusiCares event, right before Buckingham left the band.

Their story started in a California high school in the 1960s. After forming Buckingham Nicks in 1973, they joined Fleetwood Mac the following year. Their time as a couple ended while making Rumours, now one of music's best-selling records.

Many fans are speculating about a new collaboration between the former band members. However, you shouldn't expect a full reunion. In 2023, Nicks made it clear that without Christine McVie, who died in 2022, the band couldn't continue. "When she died, I figured we really can't go any further with this. There's no reason to," Stevie said, according to Vulture.