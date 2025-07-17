This Day in Rock History: July 17

History is made every day, meaning every day holds something that people will remember for years. July 17 holds many important events, like Disneyland's opening in 1955 or the TWA Flight 800 exploding in midair. Rock history also has many of these important events (although it's hard to beat Disney for the headlines). From rock music dominating the charts in the 80s and 90s to legendary bands returning to legendary stages, July 17 and rock music go hand in hand to contain some great moments in time.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From the early '80s to the '90s, rock albums dominated the Billboard 200 chart on July 17th:

1982: Rock was still going strong in 1982 as Asia's self-titled album was holding steady in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album had spent 16 weeks on the chart so far, with seven of those weeks at No. 1.

Rock was still going strong in 1982 as Asia's self-titled album was holding steady in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album had spent 16 weeks on the chart so far, with seven of those weeks at No. 1. 1991: Van Halen was keeping their No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge had debuted in the No. 1 spot two weeks earlier and had yet to move from this spot so far.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Across the decades, the stage remained a place for comebacks, tributes, and unforgettable appearances. From Lynyrd Skynyrd's return to Baton Rouge to Springsteen's heartfelt tribute, these moments left a lasting mark:

2011: Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance during a "Tribute to the Late, Great Clarence Clemons" performance. With a crowd of only 400, this was Springsteen's first public performance since Clemons' death.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Behind the scenes, the music world faced both personal losses and public controversies on this day:

2004: Politics are tricky, even for performers, and talking about them can get artists booted. This is precisely what happened to Linda Ronstadt in Vegas when she dedicated her encore performance to Michael Moore and urged fans to watch Fahrenheit 9/11.

Politics are tricky, even for performers, and talking about them can get artists booted. This is precisely what happened to Linda Ronstadt in Vegas when she dedicated her encore performance to Michael Moore and urged fans to watch Fahrenheit 9/11. 2021: Robby Steinhard, violinist and co-lead vocalist for Kansas, passed away at the age of 71. This was after a battle with acute pancreatitis and septic shock.