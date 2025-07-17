Katy Perry Is Coming to Raleigh: Win Tickets Here!

Get ready for an unforgettable night with one of pop music’s biggest icons! 96.5 JACK FM is giving you the chance to see Katy Perry live on her Lifetimes Tour, hitting the stage at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on August 17. Whether you’ve been singing along since "Teenage Dream" or dancing in your kitchen to "Roar," this is your chance to experience it all in person!

We’re giving away tickets to some lucky JACK listeners. And all you have to do is fill out the entry form below and click “Submit.” It’s that easy.

Imagine it: You and your best friend, tickets in hand, walking into a packed arena. The lights go down, the first beat hits, and Katy steps on stage in all her electric, colorful glory. You’re singing, dancing, and soaking in every moment of a show that’s sure to be as dazzling and bold as the music you love.

It’s a concert you won’t want to miss - and with JACK FM, you just might not have to.

🎤 Here’s what you need to know:

Prize: 2 tickets to see Katy Perry live in Raleigh on August 17

to see Katy Perry live in Raleigh on August 17 Location: Lenovo Center

Approximate Retail Value: $130 per prize

Whether you’re reliving the soundtrack of your road trips or just craving a night out with your favorite pop anthems, this show is built for a good time.