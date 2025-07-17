On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Breaking Benjamin Guitarist Records Avril Lavigne Cover

Keith Wallen, the guitarist for Breaking Benjamin, put his spin on Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You” with a fresh video on July 15. The emotional cover shows him strumming away…

Laura Adkins
Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin performs at Toyota Amphitheatre on July 18, 2023 in Wheatland, California.
Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images

Keith Wallen, the guitarist for Breaking Benjamin, put his spin on Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You" with a fresh video on July 15. The emotional cover shows him strumming away in a truck bed with his back turned to viewers.

"'I'm With You' is a song that takes us all back to the early 2000s," said Wallen, according to Antimusic. "We were younger and ready to take on the world. I remember where I was when I first heard the song, which to me makes it a timeless work of art. It was fun to record this and live in that moment for a little while again."

This release follows his solo album, Infinity Now, from last year on Rise Records. His newest track, "Us Against the World," hit streaming platforms in April. Previous solo records by Wallen include This World Or The Next from 2021 and Allies from 2014. He also contributed to Dark Before Dawn and Ember with Breaking Benjamin. 

Starting on July 18, he visits twenty cities. The shows start in Birmingham and finish at Wisconsin's Northwoods Rock Rally on August 16.

Through the years, Wallen's music has crossed paths with many bands. His songs appear on records by Saint Asonia, Fuel, and We Came as Romans. He's known for blending many influences from 80s pop and 90s grunge.

After wrapping up his own shows, he'll join his Breaking Benjamin bandmates. They'll play across many cities, including Fort Myers, Atlanta, and Nashville. 

Breaking BenjaminKeith Wallen
Laura AdkinsWriter
