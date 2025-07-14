Ozzy Osbourne Teams Up With Rescue Chimps to Make Art for Florida Sanctuary

Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, joined forces with rescued chimpanzees from the Save the Chimps sanctuary, creating abstract expressionist paintings to fund care for rescued apes. He started each work with base colors and then let the chimps add their wild strokes to the canvas.

"I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don't sell my paintings," said Osbourne, according to The Guardian. "I've made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps." The sanctuary cares for hundreds of apes.

Bidding started on July 10 at £1,000 ($1,350) per piece. The 20-by-20-inch works carry names from Ozzy's music, including "Technical Ecstasy," "Electric Funeral," "Blizzard of Ozz," "Tattooed Dancer," and "Paranoid."

The artistic chimps, named Kramer, Sable, Sophie, and Janice, splashed their vision onto Osbourne's foundations. These four live among 220 chimps at the sprawling 150-acre Fort Pierce, Florida, grounds.

"Painting is just one of many enrichment activities we offer our residents," added Dan Mathews, the Save the Chimps events director, according to American Songwriter. "Some really enjoy it, while others prefer food puzzles, foraging activities, or picture books."

This creative venture follows Osbourne's final Black Sabbath show on July 5 in Birmingham, England. That last performance generated almost $200 million, and Ozzy contributed it to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice. This concert featured Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera, and Tom Morello directed it.

Save the Chimps provides a safe haven for apes who survived harsh conditions in labs, private homes, substandard zoos, and wildlife traffickers. Many stars back its mission, including Jane Goodall, Paul McCartney, and Bryan Adams.