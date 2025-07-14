Nikki Sixx Shares Why Motley Crue Wasn’t at Back To The Beginning

Back To The Beginning featured some of the biggest bands on the planet paying tribute to Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne. Many of the acts on the epic bill had ties to these heavy metal icons. Of the acts not on the bill, there was one band that was a massive omission: Motley Crue. When asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether he wishes Motley Crue were on the bill, Nikki Sixx replied, "We have been having health issues within the band..."

Back in March, the Crue were forced to reschedule their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM due to a health issue involving singer Vince Neil. At the time, the band said in a statement, "Mötley Crüe’s Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28th- April 19th, 2025, is moving to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors."



Neil said in a personal statement, "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well-wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."



In a joint statement, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 said, "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."



The new dates are listed below, and tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.