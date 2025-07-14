On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Nikki Sixx Shares Why Motley Crue Wasn’t at Back To The Beginning

Back To The Beginning featured some of the biggest bands on the planet paying tribute to Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne.

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Back To The Beginning featured some of the biggest bands on the planet paying tribute to Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne. Many of the acts on the epic bill had ties to these heavy metal icons. Of the acts not on the bill, there was one band that was a massive omission: Motley Crue.

When asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether he wishes Motley Crue were on the bill, Nikki Sixx replied, "We have been having health issues within the band..."

Back in March, the Crue were forced to reschedule their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM due to a health issue involving singer Vince Neil. At the time, the band said in a statement, "Mötley Crüe’s Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28th- April 19th, 2025, is moving to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors."

Neil said in a personal statement, "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well-wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

In a joint statement, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 said, "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."

The new dates are listed below, and tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Motley Crue - 2025 Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates

Friday, September 12th
Saturday, September 13th
Wednesday, September 17th
Friday, September 19th
Saturday, September 20th
Wednesday, September 24th
Friday, September 26th
Saturday, September 27th
Wednesday, October 1st
Friday, October 3rd

Black SabbathMotley CrueOzzy Osbourne
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
