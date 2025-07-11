Which Is Incubus’ Best Album? Comparing Their Two Most Critically Acclaimed Masterpieces

Incubus fans have long sparred over Morning View versus Make Yourself. Both albums mark key shifts for the band: Make Yourself (1999) as their leap into the mainstream and Morning View (2001) as their reach for artistic depth. In this piece, we will look at how Incubus grew from a high school funk‑metal band into alt‑rock heavyweights. We'll examine their musical journey, recording process, and influence on rock. By the end, you'll see why Morning View versus Make Yourself remains one of the great album face‑offs in alternative rock history.

The Context: Incubus at a Creative Crossroads

Incubus was formed in Calabasas, California, in 1991. Initially, they explored a funk-metal sound, using turntable scratches and hefty guitar riffs. Their early work was considered part of the nu-metal genre. Nu‑metal was a heavy metal variety blended with hip‑hop, grunge, alternative rock, and funk. Bands such as Korn, Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, System of a Down, Slipknot, Rage Against the Machine, and Deftones led the charge of nu-metal.

By the late '90s, Incubus was eager to escape the nu‑metal tag. After two earlier albums, they broke through with Make Yourself, selling millions of albums in the U.S. and worldwide. The band wanted more nuance than a mosh‑pit soundtrack, and both albums show their push toward richer soundscapes.

Make Yourself: The Breakthrough That Changed Everything

Released on October 26, 1999, Make Yourself rode the wave of late '90s rock. It earned Double Platinum status in the U.S. by April 2001. The lead single, "Pardon Me", was released on October 5, 1999, climbing to No. 3 on the Modern Rock Tracks and No. 7 on the Mainstream Rock charts. Next came “Stellar,” peaking at No. 2 on the Modern Rock and No. 17 on the Mainstream Rock charts. The hit “Drive” was released on November 14, 2000, and topped the Modern Rock chart, landing at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. It even won Modern Rock Single of the Year at Billboard's 2001 awards.

Morning View: Artistic Evolution and Commercial Peak

Morning View hit the shelves on October 22, 2001, and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 266,000 first‑week sales. It earned Double Platinum status in the U.S., Platinum in Australia, Double Platinum in New Zealand, and Gold in the U.K. The album became the 40th best‑selling album of 2002, marking the band's commercial peak. Morning View represents a band that was no longer afraid to explore softness and depth, mixing ambience and aggression with coastal breezes. It remains their best seller to date and shows a band at ease with their ambition.

The Malibu Sessions: Recording in Paradise

For Morning View, Incubus headed to the Stern House on Malibu's Morning View Drive instead of a studio. They lived together in that beachside mansion for over four weeks, working on 30 tracks and whittling them down to 13. The 5.4‑acre estate has over 12,000 square feet, a ballroom for a 64‑piece orchestra, and pro studios used by other top artists. The setting let them write during the day, hit the shore at lunch, and record at night.

Musical Evolution: From Nu-Metal to Alternative Rock Sophistication

Both albums demonstrate Incubus leaving the rap‑metal scene. On Morning View, Mike Einziger talked about the pressure to be a heavy band and how they just turned their backs on it. Make Yourself began the shift away from nu-metal. Brandon Boyd's vocals found a new melodic style, and tracks such as “I Miss You,” showcased his half‑step slide technique. Morning View took the evolution further, mixing ambience, groove, and bursts of grit. Their roots in funk metal still emerged through djembes and didgeridoos, but the core now leaned toward alt‑rock.

Critical Reception and Cultural Impact

Make Yourself earned its place, holding a spotlight on MTV and alt-rock stations throughout the nation. Critics also hailed Morning View, giving it solid marks across major review sites and user platforms. Some magazines rated it highly, calling the band compelling even at their extremes. Others placed it among the best albums of 2001. Both records influenced a wave of alt‑rock bands seeking depth over noise.

Singles and Chart Performance Comparison

Make Yourself provided these three hits:

“Pardon Me” (Modern Rock No. 3, Mainstream Rock No. 7)

“Stellar” (Modern Rock No. 2, Mainstream Rock No. 17)

“Drive” (No. 9 on Billboard Hot 100)

Morning View produced these four hot singles:

“Wish You Were Here” (No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100, spent 20 weeks on the chart)

“Nice to Know You” (Modern Rock No. 9, Mainstream Rock No. 5)

“Warning” (Modern Rock No. 3, Mainstream Rock No. 27)

“Are You In?” (Modern Rock No. 2, Mainstream Rock No. 5)

Both albums delivered singles that defined the late '90s and early '00s alt‑rock scene.

Production Quality and Innovation

Make Yourself was recorded in a traditional studio under Jim Wirt, then polished by Scott Litt. Morning View, fully produced in Malibu, let Litt and the band capture sunlit warmth. They added a Chinese pipa on “Aqueous Transmission,” led by a Japanese‑style orchestra. Technology plus tropical air gave Morning View a depth that still sounds fresh.

Fan Perspectives and Long-Term Legacy

Debates about the albums still rage in online fan communities: some back Make Yourself, others Morning View, but all agree both are top‑tier. A rerecording — Morning View XXIII — was released on May 10, 2024, and proved the album's staying power. Fans praised José Pasillas for being a constant student of music, noting his brilliant hi‑hat work. Brandon Boyd likens band life to being an author writing a book for more than three decades.

The Verdict: Which Album Truly Defined Incubus?

Both records were vital to Incubus' sound and development. Make Yourself gave the world Incubus as a mainstream rock name and kick‑started their evolution. Morning View achieved their artistic summit, melding commercial appeal with adventurous spirit. If you ask which best defines their sound, Morning View holds the edge. The album's balance of power and poise, blended with lush production, is proof of a band in full flight. However, Make Yourself laid the tracks for that artistic journey. Revisit both albums and decide for yourself.

