Heart Gets Back on the Road for Royal Flush Tour With Cheap Trick After Ann Wilson Beats Cancer

Dan Teodorescu
Heart performs during the first intermission of the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Alika Jenner / Stringer via Getty Images

Heart will return to storm stages across America on the second leg of their Royal Flush Tour starting November 12, 2025, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The first leg is set to begin on August 10 in San Francisco's Chase Center and marks Ann Wilson's triumphant return after beating cancer.

"Heart personifies rock," said Wilson in a press release, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock. "While some of the best musicians in the country have played in this band over the years, it has always remained up to the moment and true to itself."

The band will blast through 15 cities in late 2025. Cheap Trick will be the opening act at select shows, taking the spot from Todd Rundgren, who will kick off some summer tour dates.

After Wilson's cancer scare forced a pause in 2024 shows, the band stormed back this February with two sold-out nights at the Fontainebleau.

Each night runs between 90 and 100 minutes, starting at 9:30. The set list packs a punch with hits like "Barracuda," "Magic Man," and "Crazy on You." Fans get 15 main songs plus two more during the encore.

Three Vegas shows kick off the fall run on November 12, 14, and 15. Ticket sales start July 11 at 10 a.m. through venue sites. Special VIP spots include prime seating and exclusive gear.

Nashville's The Pinnacle hosts the final show on December 21, 2025. This marks Heart's biggest North American run since their 2019 Love Alive tour rocked stadiums coast to coast. You can find more info on tickets and venues on Heart's official website.

Dan Teodorescu
