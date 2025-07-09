On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Jack Black: Official Video of ‘Mr. Crowley’ Performance Now on YouTube

Jack Black was one of many musicians to participate in Back To The Beginning. While most musicians performed live at the Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne tribute show, Jables submitted a video…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jack Black attends the 50th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Francis Ford Coppola at Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Jack Black was one of many musicians to participate in Back To The Beginning. While most musicians performed live at the Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne tribute show, Jables submitted a video performance recreating the music video of the Ozzy classic "Mr. Crowley."

Fortunately, for everyone's viewing and listening pleasure, that video is now available on YouTube. In the video, Black was backed by a group of young musicians. Among them were guitarist Roman Morello and bassist Revel Young Ian. If those names sound familiar, it's because they're the sons of Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Anthrax's Scott Ian, respectively.

As of publishing, the video has over 2.3 million views and counting and is a top 10 trending music video on YouTube.

Jack Black recreates the original "Mr. Crowley" music video, even down to the navy blue shirt with white fringe. Below is the original for comparison.

The Success of Back To The Beginning

Back To The Beginning served as an epic send-off for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne. However, the all-star concert also acted as a fundraiser for three charities: Cure Parkinson'sBirmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice. Needless to say, the power of metal came through in a big way.

As previously reported, Back To The Beginning raised over £140 million, which is equal to just over $190 million USD.

In addition to the show being a financial boost for charity, it was a rather big streaming success, too. The Guardian reports the paid livestream of the show had a peak of 5.8 million viewers around the world. The outlet described the event as "metal's Live Aid."

Jack Black
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Tom Petty performs at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; Brian Wilson performs at Roadside Attraction's "Love and Mercy" DVD release and music celebration with Brian Wilson at the Vibrato Jazz Club on October 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
96.5 BOB FMFinal Performances: Last Shows of 5 Legendary Rock StarsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
96.5 BOB FMSteven Tyler, Joe Perry Perform Together at Private Charity ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Touring drummer Zak Starkey of The Who performs on the first night of the band's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
96.5 BOB FMZak Starkey Unfired, Back in The WhoErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect