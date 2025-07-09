Jack Black: Official Video of ‘Mr. Crowley’ Performance Now on YouTube

Jack Black was one of many musicians to participate in Back To The Beginning. While most musicians performed live at the Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne tribute show, Jables submitted a video performance recreating the music video of the Ozzy classic "Mr. Crowley."



Fortunately, for everyone's viewing and listening pleasure, that video is now available on YouTube. In the video, Black was backed by a group of young musicians. Among them were guitarist Roman Morello and bassist Revel Young Ian. If those names sound familiar, it's because they're the sons of Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Anthrax's Scott Ian, respectively.



As of publishing, the video has over 2.3 million views and counting and is a top 10 trending music video on YouTube.

Jack Black recreates the original "Mr. Crowley" music video, even down to the navy blue shirt with white fringe. Below is the original for comparison.

The Success of Back To The Beginning

Back To The Beginning served as an epic send-off for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne. However, the all-star concert also acted as a fundraiser for three charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice. Needless to say, the power of metal came through in a big way.