Travis Barker Takes Stage at Ozzy Osbourne’s Last-Ever Concert in Birmingham

At Villa Park in Birmingham, Travis Barker joined an all-star cast of musicians for Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath show on July 5.

Black Sabbath came back after 20 years apart. Osbourne stood with Bill Ward, Tony Iommi, and Geezer Butler on stage once more. The Back to the Beginning festival drew 40,000 fans who packed the venue to watch the Prince of Darkness bid farewell.

Kourtney Kardashian expressed pride in her husband, Travis Barker after he made a surprise appearance at Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, the Back to the Beginning festival in Birmingham, England.

"That's my husband," wrote Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram Stories, according to Birmingham Mail, as she watched from stage-side.

Behind the drums, Barker pounded out Black Sabbath's "Symptom of the Universe" with Tool's Danny Carey and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith. He also blasted through "Train Kept A-Rollin'" next to Steven Tyler and struck hard on "Bark at the Moon" with Nuno Bettencourt and Tobias Forge.

This show marked the end of an era. After his 2019 Parkinson's diagnosis, Osbourne stepped away from live shows. "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle; thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Osbourne said, according to Birmingham Mail.

Tom Morello and Rudy Sarzo took turns on stage through the night. Between sets, Barker snapped photos with Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Earlier that day, Kardashian shared a tea service photo to show she made it to England. She skipped Jeff Bezos's Venice wedding, where her family members Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie gathered. In a recent podcast appearance, Kourtney expressed interest in homeschooling her children.

Black SabbathTravis Barker
Laura AdkinsWriter
