On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Guns N’ Roses Heard Rehearsing Black Sabbath Classic During Soundcheck

Guns N’ Roses is one of many bands taking part in “Back To The Beginning” on July 5. The show will see some of the biggest names in heavy metal…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Guns N' Roses is one of many bands taking part in "Back To The Beginning" on July 5. The show will see some of the biggest names in heavy metal and hard rock cover Black Sabbath in honor of their final performance. There's a chance we know which Sabbath song GN'R will be performing.

According to a Facebook post from fan site SFP Magazine, Guns N' Roses rehearsed "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" during soundcheck before their July 2 show in Norway.

Back in February, Sharon Osbourne told NME that fans will see "one icon playing with another icon, doing a Sabbath song and one or two of their own songs."

How to Watch the Final Black Sabbath Show

"Back to the Beginning" will be available to stream live worldwide by ordering it from BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees.

Since the show is based in Birmingham, England, the livestream will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT in the United States.

"Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together. In addition to GN'R, Sabbath, and Ozzy Osbourne performing the last time as a solo artist, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Tool, Pantera, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.

Black SabbathGuns N Roses
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: July 4
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 4Kelly Shearing
Bret Michaels of Poison speaks during the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR
MusicBret Michaels Health Scare Leads to Tour Schedule ChangesErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum are seen in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles second round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Marie Bouzkova of Czechia on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2025 in London, England.
MusicDave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Attend Wimbledon: Could He Appear at “Back To The Beginning”?Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect