Guns N’ Roses Heard Rehearsing Black Sabbath Classic During Soundcheck

Guns N' Roses is one of many bands taking part in "Back To The Beginning" on July 5. The show will see some of the biggest names in heavy metal and hard rock cover Black Sabbath in honor of their final performance. There's a chance we know which Sabbath song GN'R will be performing. According to a Facebook post from fan site SFP Magazine , Guns N' Roses rehearsed "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" during soundcheck before their July 2 show in Norway . Back in February , Sharon Osbourne told NME that fans will see "one icon playing with another icon, doing a Sabbath song and one or two of their own songs."

"Back to the Beginning" will be available to stream live worldwide by ordering it from BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees.



Since the show is based in Birmingham, England, the livestream will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT in the United States.



"Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together. In addition to GN'R, Sabbath, and Ozzy Osbourne performing the last time as a solo artist, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Tool, Pantera, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.