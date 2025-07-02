Beach Boys Lands on Billboard Top 40, Set to Play PBS July 4th Show After Wilson’s Death

After Brian Wilson's death on June 11, the Beach Boys' 2003 album, Sounds of Summer, jumped from No. 52 to No. 14 on the Billboard 200 charts. This marks their first top 40 appearance in years.

The group is also preparing to take center stage at A Capitol Fourth, an annual PBS special to celebrate Independence Day. Mike Love leads the band on July 4 at 8 p.m. ET, where they'll perform live from the U.S. Capitol's West Lawn. Viewers can catch both the band's performance and a dazzling fireworks display.

The passing of band member Wilson at 82 sparked renewed attention to their music. Before now, the last time they charted on the top 40 was in 2012. That year, their latest record, That's Why God Made Radio, debuted and peaked at number 3, marking Wilson's final studio work with his bandmates.

According to Billboard, "The Beach Boys have placed 56 albums on the Billboard 200, with 22 of them reaching the top 40."

Besides the band gracing the event, the July 4th broadcast brings together an impressive mix of talent. Alfonso Ribeiro will host the program, which features scheduled performances by acts such as The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Yolanda Adams, and country stars LOCASH and Josh Turner, all sharing the stage.

Three military branches will receive recognition for 250 years of service: the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. The show weaves in tributes to World War II veterans. First responders also get their moment in the spotlight during key segments.

Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys packs their most beloved songs into one album. Its rise up the charts shows how much fans still connect with their timeless sound. The album is available in two editions: a standard 30-track project and an expanded 80-track edition.