Rod Stewart Dazzles at Glastonbury Comeback with a Knockout Show

At the Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage, music legend Rod Stewart put on a fierce 90-minute set on June 29. His first time back in 23 years struck gold with the massive crowd.

"The girls are going to do a song for you while I change my shirt," Stewart told the crowd after a wild take on "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy," according to The Mirror. His backup vocalists kept spirits high with "Lady Marmalade" while he caught his breath.

The night saw swift costume switches, from crisp white and denim to a bold pink suit, and then a striking green ensemble. Special guests lit up the stage. Mick Hucknall joined for "If You Don't Know Me By Now," and music icons Ronnie Wood and Lulu made surprise stops.

Mid-show, Stewart pulled Glastonbury's own Michael Eavis into the spotlight for an impromptu birthday moment. The field burst into "I Don't Wanna Talk About It" before the guest performances began.

The star dropped hints about his plans months ago. He said this will be the end of large-scale world tours, but he has no desire to retire.