This Day in Rock History: June 30

In rock history, June 30 heralded major chart successes, unforgettable performances, and moments of deep reflection. From Billy Joel and Phil Collins dominating the charts to tragic events that left a mark on the industry, this day reflects the highs and lows that define rock 'n' roll. Whether you're a fan of classic rock, '80s anthems, or live shows, June 30 offers something worth remembering.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 30 chart toppers included some memorable '80s pop-rock hits:

1980: In its 16th week on the chart, Billy Joel's album Glass Houses maintained its No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, a position it held for four weeks in total.

1985: Phil Collins' "No Jacket Required" topped the Billboard 200. It spent 18 weeks on the chart, seven of which were at No. 1.

1985: Rock music was king on the charts, with "Sussudio" by Phil Collins, and "A View To A Kill" by Duran Duran holding the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On June 30, big names took the stage or released projects that would stand the test of time:

1974: The Grateful Dead performed at Springfield Civic Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. The setlist included "Don't Ease Me In," "Black-Throated Wind," and "Peggy-O."

1986: Steve Winwood released his fourth studio album, Back in the High Life. It was a commercial success, achieving three-times Platinum status in the U.S.

1999: Eric Clapton hosted a fundraising concert for the Crossroads Centre at Antigua. The event was filmed and released on DVD, with the proceeds from these sales benefiting the foundation.

Industry Changes and Challenges

June 30 also saw births, losses, and moments of transition in the rock music industry:

1957: Doug Sampson (Iron Maiden's third drummer) was born in London. He was with the band from 1977 to 1979.

1968: Philip Anselmo was born in New Orleans. He's best known for being the lead singer of Pantera, Down, and Superjoint.

2000: Pearl Jam's worst nightmare came true during a concert at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark. As the crowd moshed, nine people were killed in the stampede, and 26 were injured.

Pearl Jam's worst nightmare came true during a concert at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark. As the crowd moshed, nine people were killed in the stampede, and 26 were injured. 2004: Dave Davies, guitarist for The Kinks, suffered a stroke at the age of 57. He recovered, eventually released new solo albums, and continued to record and perform.