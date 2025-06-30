Sublime Makes Comeback at Warped Tour With Bradley Nowell’s Son Leading the Band

The iconic punk-reggae band Sublime will take center stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, which takes place on July 26 and 27. Jakob Nowell steps into his father's shoes three decades after the group's first Warped Tour appearance.

"There is no band that is more qualified to represent the LBC," said Mayor Rex Richardson at his annual economic forum, Grow Long Beach, as reported by the Long Beach Post.

The massive two-day waterfront show will pack in 85,000 fans each day, more than any other music event in Long Beach's history.

Original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson join forces with Jakob Nowell, who first fronted the band at Coachella. "This has come full circle now with Sublime starting on the very first Warped, and now Warped is back together with Sublime at the center. Expect nothing less than utter chaos in Long Beach," Gaugh told Billboard.

Fresh music is also on the way. The band's first studio work since 1996 features Blink-182's Travis Barker and producer John Feldmann. "Bradley comes through his son Jakob... Chills every day in the studio when he sings and plays guitar," Barker told Rolling Stone.