Eric Clapton Sets Ohio Benefit Show for Addiction Center Before U.S. Tour

Eric Clapton will take the stage at Mershon Auditorium in Columbus on September 5. The show is called An Evening With, and it supports the Crossroads Centre Antigua, a place where people can find help with addiction.

This concert starts a brief U.S. run with just seven cities in total. Fans haven't seen him stateside since October 2024. Onstage, he'll join forces with bass player Nathan East, drummer Edward Emory III, and fellow guitarist Doyle Bramhall II. Tim Carmon and Chris Stainton will handle the keys, while Sharon White and Katie Kissoon add their voices to the mix.

"The road has become unbearable," said Clapton to Rolling Stone. "It's become unapproachable, because it takes so long to get anywhere. It's hostile — everywhere: getting in and out of airports, traveling on planes and in cars." The artist is 80 years old.

After Columbus, he'll play Nashville three days later, on September 8. Then it's off to Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, New Your City, and Uncasville. The Wallflowers will start each night, except in Columbus, and the tour concludes on September 20. It follows the release of Clapton's 22nd album, Meanwhile. This record has collaborations with Jeff Beck and Van Morrison, six new songs, and eight previous singles.

In 1998, the guitar master started the Crossroads Centre. This place gives a hand to those fighting alcohol and drug problems, and it helps their loved ones. This year, Clapton has already wowed crowds in Japan, the UK, Italy, and France.