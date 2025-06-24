The Meaning Behind the North Carolina State Flag
The American Flag is one of the most important symbols of the United States. It’s a lovely piece of cloth that proudly totes the colors red, white and blue, and…
The American Flag is one of the most important symbols of the United States. It's a lovely piece of cloth that proudly totes the colors red, white and blue, and you don't have to go far to see one outside a business or home in pretty much every city and town in the U.S. But, how much do you know about the state one?
The State Flag and Its Meaning
So, what are the origins of the American Flag? What's wild is that it's not totally clear. "The origin of the first American flag is unknown," notes PBS, adding that "some historians believe it was designed by New Jersey Congressman Francis Hopkinson and sewn by Philadelphia seamstress Betsy Ross."
Also, the initial American banner looked different from what it is today. "When the United States Flag was first recognized by Congress in 1777, it did not have the familiar thirteen stripes and fifty stars that it does today," the National Flag Foundation notes. "Although still red, white, and blue, the Flag had thirteen stars and stripes to represent the original thirteen colonies of the United States."
Now, Reader's Digest has highlighted each state's flag and its meaning. "Whether you’re looking to amp up your knowledge of American history or celebrate holidays like Memorial Day, take the time to learn about each of the U.S. state flags," they state in the feature. "Each flag has a story, making it all the more fascinating when studying the history of the state you live in."
So, the North Carolina state flag features the colors red, white and blue and the state's initials, as well as two dates. As Reader's Digest describes, those dates are "May 20, 1775, is the day the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence was signed (in which the county’s residents declared themselves 'free and independent people,' although that document’s authenticity has been called into question), and April 12, 1776, is the date the Halifax Resolves were passed, authorizing the North Carolina delegates at the Continental Congress to vote for independence." It's a simple yet strong flag design.