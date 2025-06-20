Chicago Celebrates 50 Years with Double-Size Greatest Hits Album, 50-City Tour

The rock band Chicago plans to release an expanded 21-track version of their 1975 hits collection on August 8. This special edition marks 50 years since the original release.

The album is named Chicago IX: Greatest Hits Expanded, and it spans works from 1969 to 1980. The first version remained at Billboard's top spot for five weeks and was certified five times platinum in 1991. On Instagram, Chicago wrote, "The collection of Chicago's greatest hits, a 1975 chart-topper selling over 5 million copies, is now bigger and better than ever."

The band set out on a massive summer tour that started in Waite Park, Minnesota, on June 13. After 50 shows, they'll finish with three nights at LA's Hollywood Bowl on September 14.

When autumn comes, they'll start a new, five-concert tour. The first stop is on November 5 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. After stops throughout the Midwest and East Coast, the final show lands in Brookings, South Dakota, on November 16.

Summer shows will fill major spots. Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion stands ready, New York's Beacon Theatre awaits, and Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre will host these Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends. The band started with a live performance on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show, and it's touring throughout the year.

The updated track list adds beloved songs like "Questions 67 and 68," "Street Player," "Thunder and Lightning," and "Free." Fans will also find hits like "If You Leave Me Now," "Make Me Smile," and "Baby, What a Big Surprise." Three tracks feature Steven Wilson's fresh 2017 takes from the 1970 record.