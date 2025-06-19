Ringo Starr Slams The Who’s Lead Singer Roger Daltrey Amid Son Zak Starkey’s Turbulent Journey With the Band

Ringo Starr, a former Beatles drummer, struck back at The Who's lead singer for firing his son. When Rolling Stone asked his son, Zak Starkey, what his father thought, he responded, “He said, ‘I've never liked the way that little man runs that band,'” apparently referring to Roger Daltrey. Fans reacted strongly to Starr's comments, expressing surprise at his honesty and showing support for Starkey's eventual return.

Zak's time with The Who crashed twice in spring. First came an April exit, then a brief return. Finally, he got cut again in May. This ended his three-decade stint on drums.

The breaking point hit at London's Royal Albert Hall during a charity show.

The news struck through a cold call from Bill Curbishley, the band's manager. "It's my unfortunate duty to inform you that you won't be needed from now on. Roger says you dropped some beats," Zak remembered him saying.

This split cost Zak more than just The Who. It killed his shot at Oasis' big return. He fired off angry texts to both bands. Now, Zak beats drums for Mantra of the Cosmos, teaming up with Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder and Bez, plus ex-Oasis bassist Andy Bell. Noel Gallagher adds his touch to their latest track. He says that he doesn't hold grudges against Daltrey or Pete Townshend, despite the negative public perception Daltrey is receiving right now.