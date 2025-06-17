REO Speedwagon Plays Final Concert in Hometown Champaign

In their last-ever show, REO Speedwagon rocked the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, on June 14. The band started at the University of Illinois in 1967, and it wrapped up 57 years of music-making where its history began. The performance was called the Legacy of REO Speedwagon concert. "In all reality this is REO's last show," said bassist Bruce Hall at the event, according to The News-Gazette.

The night's music spanned 19 songs. Starting with raw cuts like "Son of a Poor Man," they closed with "157 Riverside Avenue," a nod to the Connecticut spot where their first album came to life. Each song struck a chord with the packed crowd.

Neal Doughty played keys while Alan Gratzer sat at drums for the first time since 1988. "I've been very happily retired," Gratzer shared onstage, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Kevin Cronin missed the show due to other tour dates with Styx and Don Felder. Nashville trio Levon stepped in on vocals. Eric Richrath flew in from Scotland to play his father Gary's guitar parts on "Ridin' the Storm Out." Bruce Hall's kids, Sarah and Tommy, joined in too, turning the stage into a family reunion. Terry Luttrell, REO Speedwagon's lead singer from 1968 to 1972, started the night with his REO Classics Band.