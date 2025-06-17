On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Open Up About Their 40-Year Marriage

With 36 million albums sold and four GRAMMY wins, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are music giants. They joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and they’ve…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar perform onstage during WhyHunger's 50th anniversary celebration at the Chapin Awards Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 04, 2025 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images

With 36 million albums sold and four GRAMMY wins, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are music giants. They joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and they've been partners in music and life for four decades.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the 50th Anniversary Chapin Awards Gala for WhyHunger, Benatar said, "We're together 24/7, and we know how to give each other space in the same space." At the gala, the rock duo received the ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award for their work fighting hunger.

The spark started in 1979 when Giraldo stepped in as lead guitarist. The couple got married in 1982, followed by daughters Haley and Hana. Now, three grandkids named Stevie, Lola, and Cash fill the world with new music.

Simple rules keep their bond strong through the years. "We never go to bed angry," Benatar shared. Giraldo added some wisdom of his own: "We've learned how to be quiet and still be in the same room together and not have to talk to one another, and that's good."

Their work styles clash in interesting ways. Giraldo shoots from the hip: "I hate rehearsing. I really hate rehearsing. I just want to go out and play — whatever happens, happens in real time." But Benatar wants precision: "I just want to rehearse for three months." Pat also talked about the couple's frequent travel: "It's like breathing. Kind of pack the bags and go, you know?"

Fresh off their 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, they're hitting the road as special guests with Bryan Adams on his Roll with the Punches Tour. You can find the complete schedule and buy tickets through Benatar and Giraldo's website. Later this year, they'll release a children's book called My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!

Neil GiraldoPat Benatar
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs onstage during Nashville's 80's dance party to end ALZ benefitting the Alzheimer's Association on September 29, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicREO Speedwagon Plays Final Concert in Hometown ChampaignLaura Adkins
Metallica Rocks 80,000 Fans During Epic Five-Hour Show at NRG Stadium
MusicMetallica Rocks 80,000 Fans During Epic Five-Hour Show at NRG StadiumLaura Adkins
Former Bandmates Billy Corgan and Melissa Auf der Maur Take the Stage Together in Montreal After 25 Years
MusicFormer Bandmates Billy Corgan and Melissa Auf der Maur Take the Stage Together in Montreal After 25 YearsLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect