Gates Four Entrance in Fayetteville Getting Traffic Light, New Turn Lanes

Starting July 2025, a big improvement project worth $1.2 million will transform the busy intersection of Lakewood Drive and Towbridge Road in Cumberland County. The N.C. Department of Transportation just gave out the contract.

Each day, more than 13,000 cars pass through this intersection near Gates Four Golf & Country Club. Local company Highland Paving Co. will put in new traffic lights and build new turning lanes - both left-turn lanes on Lakewood Drive and a dedicated right-turn lane for southbound traffic.

This important road connects western Fayetteville's neighborhoods to popular recreation areas. With new homes going up everywhere, traffic keeps getting heavier.

The project runs from Jack Britt High School's southern boundary up to two smaller schools. Crews plan to wrap up by summer 2026, bringing welcome relief to daily drivers.

Traffic jams are common here, particularly during school hours and weekends. New traffic lights will help traffic flow better into Gates Four, where backups often happen.

Timing is key - workers planned their schedule thoughtfully. The main construction work will happen during school breaks to cause less disruption.

This improvement is part of NCDOT's larger effort to fix southeastern North Carolina's most congested intersections. They've already improved several school zones and busy commuter routes.