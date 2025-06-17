Cumberland County Opens Cooling Centers as Heat Wave Approaches

With a sweltering stretch of weather on the way, Cumberland County officials are taking action to help residents stay safe. The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Cumberland County from Tuesday, June 17, through Friday, June 20, with heat index values expected to soar between 100 and 105 degrees.

In response, multiple cooling centers will be open across Fayetteville and Cumberland County to offer relief to residents who may not have access to air conditioning. These centers will operate during normal business hours and are located in several public buildings, including government offices, libraries, recreation centers, and transit facilities.

Designated cooling center locations include the Cumberland County Department of Social Services at 1225 Ramsey St., open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the County Health Department at 1235 Ramsey St., open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All eight Cumberland County public libraries will also serve as cooling centers, with hours varying slightly by day and location.

Recreation center lobbies operated by Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation, as well as the lobby of the Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) at 505 Franklin St., will also be available as cool spaces.

Cooling Center Locations:

• Cumberland County Department of Social Services – Auxiliary Lobby: 1225 Ramsey St. Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Masks or face coverings are encouraged for individuals with preexisting conditions.

• Cumberland County Department of Public Health – First Floor Lobby: 1235 Ramsey St. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Masks are required in designated areas and immediately after COVID-19 exposure or infection. Those with health concerns are encouraged to wear a mask.

• Cumberland County Public Libraries: All eight library locations across the County

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday (select locations): 2 – 6 p.m.

Find your local branch: cumberlandcountync.gov/library

• Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation – Recreation Center Lobbies: Various locations throughout the County

Operating hours vary by facility

Visit fcpr.us/facilities/recreation-centers for hours and locations.

• Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) – Main Lobby: 505 Franklin St., Fayetteville

Open during regular operating hours

See hours at fayettevillenc.gov/transit

Extreme Heat Safety Reminders:

• Drink plenty of water.

• Stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible.

• Avoid direct sun exposure during peak heat hours.

• Limit outdoor activities and take frequent breaks in the shade.

• Check on elderly neighbors, young children, and pets.

• Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Officials are urging residents to take precautions during the heat wave: drink plenty of water, stay out of direct sunlight during peak hours, and check on vulnerable neighbors, especially the elderly and young children. Pets should also be kept cool and never left in parked vehicles.