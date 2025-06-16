Fayetteville Man Takes Home Nearly Half Million Cash 5 Prize

A stroke of luck changed Antoine Williams' life when he matched all five numbers in a recent North Carolina Cash 5 drawing. His $1 online ticket turned into a whopping $439,972 prize.

"It's breathtaking to think about," said Williams in a news release. "I'm still in shock."

At lottery headquarters Monday, Williams picked up his winnings. After taxes, he pocketed $315,680.

Beating odds of 1 in 962,598, Williams stuck to his usual number picks. The strategy paid off big time.

When the news hit, he called an old union friend. "She went nuts," he said with a chuckle, thinking back to her wild reaction.

His windfall will fund two dreams: a fresh set of wheels and starting his own shipping company.

These days, North Carolina residents can try their luck at Cash 5 in stores or through the lottery's website and app. Tuesday's Cash 5 drawing offers players a shot at $143,000.