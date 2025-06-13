Guess Who Stars Bachman and Cummings Plan First Show Together in 23 Years on 2026 Cruise

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings will take the stage with The Guess Who on the Rock Legends Cruise XIII. The ship sets sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, from February 23 to 27, 2026. This will be their first performance as part of the band since 2003.

After settling old disputes, the pair won back the rights to use the band name. A bitter split with Jim Kale and Garry Peterson sparked legal battles that ended in 2024 when courts sided with Bachman and Cummings.

Fresh blood joins the lineup: drummer Sean Fitzsimons, bassist Jeff Jones, and percussionist Nick Sinopoli. Tim Bovaconti and Joe Augello play guitar, and all the new band members contribute their voices.

Tickets start at $3,264 for the four-day ocean adventure, and they're available at RockLegendsCruise.com. Rock giants Gene Simmons, the Kevin Cronin Band, Blue Oyster Cult, Loverboy, Eric Burdon and the Animals, and Jefferson Starship round out the star-studded bill. Many other popular bands will also perform. Rock Legends Cruise wrote on Instagram, "This lineup is already on fire… and we're not done yet. Who's ready for Rock Legends Cruise XIII?"

Fans can expect chart-toppers like "These Eyes," "Undun," and "American Woman." The set list will also weave in tracks from Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) and Cummings' work as a solo artist.