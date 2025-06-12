Lynyrd Skynyrd Celebrates 50th Year with Live Album Featuring Final Rossington Show

A new live album and DVD from Lynyrd Skynyrd hits stores on June 27. Celebrating 50 Years: Live At The Ryman is an impressive tribute to the band's remarkable legacy. The band recorded this release on November 22, 2022, and it captures founding guitarist Gary Rossington's final show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The Rossington family felt it was essential to share this performance.

"50 years for Lynyrd Skynyrd... WOW! We are so grateful to the devoted fans for their support throughout the years of transitions and losses. Last year we lost the great Mr. Gary Rossington. We unknowingly were able to have captured his final performance with us," said Johnny Van Zant in a statement, according to Brave Words.

Guest stars light up the stage throughout the show. Jelly Roll joins the band, and Brent Smith of Shinedown adds his voice to the mix. Fans will hear 15 classics, including "Free Bird," "Sweet Home Alabama," and "Simple Man."

“Few bands have left such a lasting impact on rock music as Lynyrd Skynyrd. It is an honor to work with such an iconic name, and we can't wait to bring fans something truly special.” added Serafino Perugino, the President and CEO of Frontiers Label Group.