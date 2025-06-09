On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Huey Lewis Struggles with Inner Ear Disease, Can’t Hear Music Even with Cochlear Implant

Huey Lewis, the leader of Huey Lewis and the News, has had Ménière's disease since 1996. This inner ear problem can cause vertigo and tinnitus.

Huey Lewis is joined by members of the cast as they take the opening night curtain call for "The Heart of Rock and Roll" celebration at James Earl Jones Theatre on April 19, 2024 in New York City.
Huey Lewis, the leader of Huey Lewis and the News, has had Ménière's disease since 1996. This inner ear problem can cause vertigo and tinnitus. This Grammy winner has also had hearing loss linked to the condition, and he can't detect musical sounds.

While performing in Dallas with The News in 2018, the 74-year-old star's hearing failed. This sudden loss forced him off stage and ended his touring career.

"I'm no spring chicken, so something's going to happen at some point. And this is my cross to bear. I have a cochlear implant in my head that now enables me to hear speech much better," said Lewis to People.

He continued, "The worst part is that means it's bad enough not to be able to perform and sing and play, but it's really bad not to even be able to enjoy music."

Before his hearing vanished, Lewis recorded songs for "Weather," which came out in 2020. Now, he puts his energy into The Heart of Rock and Roll, a Broadway musical about Huey Lewis and the News that premiered last year. The show will head to London soon and go on a tour of North America in 2027. 

Lewis has tried many things to restore his hearing, including seeing top doctors and going on strict diets without fat or caffeine. Nothing has worked so far, but he stays determined. "I'm not going to give up. I'm going to try," he said.

These days, he spends time fishing with his children and starting fresh projects. He's involved in efforts to find the iconic guitar used by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future. It's been missing since the 1980s. "My life isn't as good as it used to be, but it's still a lot better than most," Lewis added.

