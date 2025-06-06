Music Legends McCartney, Tyler Bump Into Each Other Outside NYC Hotel

Two giants of rock music crossed paths by chance outside Manhattan's Surrey Hotel on June 1. Paul McCartney and Steven Tyler stopped to chat on the Upper East Side sidewalk. The brief meeting caught onlookers off guard, and most passersby missed the scene unfolding as McCartney approached the entrance where Tyler stood. The sidewalk chat ended quickly, and McCartney went inside while Tyler stayed put near the entrance. A short video from TMZ captured their friendly exchange.

Both stars are bright parts of music history. Together, they've won 23 Grammys and earned spots in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their influence spans more than 50 years.

Steven Tyler's first encounter with Paul McCartney took place in an unlikely spot: a backstage bathroom. Tyler still laughs about that night. McCartney complimented him about his music while they both used the restroom. Tyler said, "Paul says, 'Hey! Steven Tyler. I ... love your music.' And he gives me the famous thumbs up with his one free hand." This was part of an excerpt from the February 2007 issue of the U.K.'s Uncut in Blabbermouth.

After their latest meeting, social media lit up with snapshots of the two music icons deep in discussion. The photos showed them standing outside the upscale hotel's stone facade, and people made lighthearted comments wondering which star might pay for a potential meal together.