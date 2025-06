The Best Summer Vacation Spot North Carolina

Getty Images / igoriss

Summer is a great time to travel, and there are some spots across the U.S. that are simply perfect for a summer trip. Of course, traveling is fun no matter the season, but getting out there in the summer is just extra special. According to AAA, this summer, 64% of travelers will travel within the continental U.S., 10% will visit Europe and 12% will take a vacation on the Caribbean. So, what's the best travel destination in the state? There's a new study out that names it, and the research in the study comes from real travelers.

Top Vacation Spot in North Carolina

Explore has a new feature out naming the best vacation spot in each state. "From great cities to quaint towns, from geysers to canyons to beaches to skyscrapers, 'from the mountains to the prairies to the oceans white with foam,' America contains untold treasures," they state in the piece.

Some of these spots are expected, like Rocky Mountain National Park, which is a 415-square-mile national park with incredible views. "Visitors can hike along Trail Ridge Road, the highest paved road in the U.S. National Park System, or along popular trails like Alpine Ridge, Gem Lake and Bear Lake," Explore notes.

So, what's the best vacation spot in North Carolina? Explore raves about the Outer Banks. It's such a famous travel spot. "The Outer Banks is a 200-mile strip of pristine beaches lining the North Carolina coast," they note, adding to not miss "Kitty Hawk, where the Wright Brothers' plane took off, and then hang glide at Jockey's Ridge State Park."