Jason Bonham Adds 22 Cities to Led Zeppelin’s ‘Physical Graffiti’ Anniversary Tour

Starting August 1 in Omaha, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening hits the road with 22 new shows added. The band kicks off a summer trek marking 50 years since "Physical Graffiti" first rocked the music world.

"This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time," Bonham said before the tour began. "Being able to celebrate it the way we are planning on this tour is something I am extremely excited about."

Each night brings the full album to life. The set list mixes mighty anthems like "Kashmir" with hidden gems such as "The Wanton Song." Crowds will hear deep cuts "In The Light" and "Boogie With Stu" played live.

Shows sweep across the western states through August, with a final stop in Vancouver on the 31st. The band will play everywhere from small theaters to packed state fairs. You can find all of the shows on Bonham's official website.

On stage, Bonham pounds the drums while James Dylan belts out vocals. The lineup shines with Dorian Heartsong's bass lines, Alex Howland's keyboard magic, and Akio Sakurai's guitar work. Each show also features timeless hits - from "Good Times Bad Times" to "Whole Lotta Love" and the epic "Stairway to Heaven."

"My goal is to play at least 50 shows to commemorate 50 years," said Bonham. Big stops include Denver's August 8 show, Napa on August 16, and Seattle on August 30.