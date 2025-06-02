Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood Set to Team Up for 2025 Glastonbury Legends Slot Show

Music icon Rod Stewart plans to share the stage with former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival Legends Slot on June 29. He'll also perform on the Pyramid Stage. The singer broke the news and expressed excitement about the upcoming performance in his latest interview. He said, "Woody and I do a lot, just recently, because we're going to do Glastonbury together."

The show is Stewart's first Glastonbury set since 2002. He asked organizers to extend his performance to 90 minutes, a full 15 minutes longer than usual. He hasn't performed with Faces since 1975, but he collaborated with Wood for the Unplugged … and Seated album in 1993.

This reunion coincides with fresh music from Faces. The group recorded 11 songs at London's RAK Studios, and they'll come out next year. A documentary about Faces is in progress. It uses unseen archival footage filmed in 1972, and it includes many candid moments from the band's early days.

Wood, at 78, still plays with The Rolling Stones. His musical bond with Stewart started in The Jeff Beck Group in 1967. They switched to Faces two years later. Their last stage appearance together lit up the 2020 Brit Awards with a fiery version of "Stay With Me."

The massive music event happens from June 25 to June 29 at Worthy Farm in Somerset. The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo will take the main stage. After this show, the festival will take a year off in 2026.