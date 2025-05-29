The Most Affordable Airbnb in North Carolina

Summer is a great time to rent an Airbnb and get away from it all, but even if it's outside the summer months, escaping to an Airbnb can offer the kind of rest and relaxation that is simply needed. As with any vacation, sometimes booking an Airbnb during the offseason is even more reasonable than renting it in the summer months. Plus, at this point, some of the most popular Airbnb spots are booked up for the summer but still have some available slots for fall. Whenever you plan to vacation, one new report shows the cheapest Airbnb getaway in the state. This one is a real find.

Cheapest Airbnb in North Carolina

The crew at Reader's Digest has a new feature out about the most affordable Airbnb options in each state, including this state. "We have the most beautiful, best reviewed and surprisingly cheap rentals in every state right here," they note in the feature. So, it's not just about the price. These picks also have stellar reviews, making them a real find.

For North Carolina, they love the The Water Wheel, located in Clyde. While prices can vary, they say it currently runs $135 per night. This is a lovely A-Frame cabin located in the mountains of North Carolina. "After exploring one of the region’s many scenic hiking trails, roast s'mores around the fire pit, enjoy a refreshing dip in the hot tub or relax inside the cedar-barrel sauna, all while basking in the magnificent mountain views," Reader's Digest notes. They add that inside, the cabin offers "soaring ceilings, plus plenty of natural light courtesy of expansive windows, all of which add to the airy look and feel of the space."