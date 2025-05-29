Lynyrd Skynyrd Drops First-Ever Music Video for ‘Free Bird’ After 52 Years

After 52 years, Lynyrd Skynyrd released their first official video for "Free Bird" on May 23. The track hit the airwaves in 1973. Now, it has striking visuals to match its iconic sound and legendary guitar solo.

Director Max Moore crafted a nine-minute story that strikes deep. An aging rider finds an old photo book, sparking memories of wild rides and lost love. Then, he fixes up his dusty motorcycle and creates a dazzling fireworks display, mirroring a special night from his past.

"There's nothing freer than a bird, you know, flying wherever he wants to go ... that's what this country is all about ... being free," said Ronnie Van Zant, the late Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer, to Parade. The current band celebrates Memorial Day by releasing this "Free Bird" video. "Free Bird" is a cultural staple, and people often play it at events like weddings, graduations, and funerals.

The track has received 773 million Spotify plays and a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame since 2008. It took two years after the album debut for the song to crack Billboard's Hot 100 top 20 in 1975.

From Forrest Gump to Kingsman: The Secret Service, the song has left its mark on film. Music giants Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton put their spin on it, too. Parton's version found its way to her 2023 Rockstar album.

The timing fits perfectly with the band's big plans. They're hitting stages across North America and Europe from May through October, marking their 50th year of rock. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or Lynyrd Skynyrd's website.