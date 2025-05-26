Alice Cooper Albums Ranked: From Raw Beginnings to Commercial Peak

When you hear Alice Cooper, you probably envision the Godfather of Shock Rock with his signature smudged eyeliner and black outfits. But before Vincent Furnier began using this stage name, it referred to a five-member band that rewrote rock music rules in the late 1960s. While some of the group's songs achieved great success, others misfired. Here are Alice Cooper albums ranked worst to best.

7. Pretties for You (1969)

Pretties for You, Alice Cooper's debut album, might have significant historical value, but it fails to rank among the band's best releases. It showcases offbeat time signatures, weird instrumentation, and sudden tempo changes. Combined with the psychedelic jams noticeably influenced by the Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd, this collection delivers an eclectic listening experience that feels like an experimental art project rather than a rock album.

It's safe to say that Pretties for You lacks the theatrical greatness of several other Alice Cooper albums. "Reflected," which is arguably its most cohesive track, was later reimagined as "Elected," one of the band's hit songs. Even so, that didn't save the album from peaking at No. 193 on the Billboard Top 200. In Alice Cooper's defense, they were just entering the hard rock scene.

6. Easy Action (1970)

If you want to catch a glimpse of Alice Cooper in their rawest form, listen to Easy Action, the band's second album. In this release, they crawl out of their psychedelic haze and slant towards their signature hard rock sound. It features some surprisingly decent riffs and the group's gritty authenticity, making it a cut above Pretties for You.

While Easy Action is not as refined as Alice Cooper's later milestones, it's a step toward their future successes. It also highlights the band's evolution, chemistry, and capability to push hard rock boundaries. The album's best track is "Mr. and Misdemeanor," which debuted Cooper's trademark snarl. "Shoe Salesman" was also well received, thanks to the song's playful melody.

5. Muscle of Love (1973)

Muscle of Love, known for its bulky cardboard box packaging, is the last album the original Alice Cooper Group recorded. It's pretty solid, which is why it ranks in the middle of the band's catalog. You can tell they're off their game, as the collection is not as fiery as their last few releases, but it's worth listening to if you enjoy sexual-themed tracks offering a balance of gritty rock rhythms and dynamic arrangements.

Note that Bob Ezrin didn't produce Muscle of Love, so Jack Richardson and Jack Douglas had to step into his shoes. Some hits, such as "Teenage Lament '74" and "Hard Hearted Alice," captivated rock fans, while others failed to become radio hits. Unfortunately, the band fell apart within a year of this album's release, and Cooper went solo.

4. School's Out (1972)

Soon after School's Out's release in June 1972, Alice Cooper attained rock god status. This generation-defying masterpiece explores themes of teenage rebellion and adolescent freedom, contributing to the band's image as daring provocateurs. Its theatrical flair and fitting packaging, which comprised a school desk cover and a vinyl record wrapped in paper panties, were hard to miss.

"School's Out" became the band's biggest international hit. It reached No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, tying with Cooper's "Poison," which he released in 1989 during his solo run. This album's incredible success also saw the group join the list of top-grossing live acts at the time, second only to Led Zeppelin. Its interesting blend of satire, hard rock, and vaudeville still strikes a chord with many generations.

3. Love It to Death (1971)

Produced by Bob Ezrin, Love It to Death was Alice Cooper's first commercially successful album. It enabled the band to step away from cult curiosities and establish themselves as aggressive hard rockers, which eventually became their style. One of the reasons this release ranks highly in the original Alice Cooper group's discography is its cohesive, polished sound.

"I'm Eighteen," this album's best track, grew so popular that the band performed it in arenas worldwide. Apart from earning the band's first Platinum certification, Love It to Death peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Today, many people deem it one of the foundational releases of heavy metal sound, fanning the flames of punk rock bands such as the Sex Pistols.

2. Killer (1971)

The second-best Alice Cooper album before his solo career is Killer. Collaborating with producer Bob Ezrin, the band released it in the wake of Love It to Death. This collection flaunts sharp hooks, strong songwriting, and gritty rock sounds. Its tracks' stage-ready energy and darker themes contributed to its sinister charm, winning the hearts of other rock artists and critics alike.

Killer features garage rock, glam rock and hard rock songs. "Under My Wheels," "Desperado," and "Be My Lover" are just some of this album's standout tracks. Impressively, it reached No. 27 and No. 21 on the U.K. and U.S. Billboard 200 charts, respectively. This release has inspired covers by several bands, including Iced Earth and Guns N' Roses.

1. Billion Dollar Babies (1973)

The top-ranked album is Billion Dollar Babies, a full-blown cultural takeover that showcased the band's lyrical depth and versatility. Many also praise this release's razor-sharp hooks and grotesque humor. It covers alarmingly darker themes, including sick perversions, and is more polished than the group's previous records.

Billion Dollars Babies features a string of hard rock tracks, such as "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "Sick Things". It topped album charts in the U.S. and the U.K. and achieved Gold status within a month of its release. By 1986, this album was certified Platinum. Despite its creative and commercial success, it made the band one of the least likely rockers in 1973.

The Legacy of Alice Cooper's Original Band